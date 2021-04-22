UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Accept JCPOA Process Wherein Washington Does Everything Before Iran - Official

Thu 22nd April 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States is not prepared to accept an agreement to rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran if it requires the US to lift sanctions and come into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) before Iran has to take any actions of their own, a senior State Department official told reporters.

"A sequence in which the US does everything before Iran does nothing is not an acceptable sequence, we made that clear to Iran, and beyond that we're open to different kinds of sequencing which meets our interests, which is to see both sides in compliance," the official said on Wednesday.

The statement came as part of an update from the State Department regarding the ongoing negotiations with Iran happening in Vienna, Austria with the hopes of bringing the US back into the JCPOA after withdrawing from it under the Trump administration.

