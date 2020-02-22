UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Add To Nuclear Inventory, No Reason For Russia To Boost Theirs - Pentagon

US Will Not Add to Nuclear Inventory, No Reason for Russia to Boost Theirs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The United States is replacing its current nuclear stockpile with newer models while maintaining the same number of missiles in its inventory, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"The broader modernization is almost a one for one replacement," the official said.

"We are not adding to the size of the inventory, so there is no reason for them [Russia] to increase the size of their strategic forces."

The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is the last remaining legally binding US-Russian agreement on nuclear arms control. It is due to expire in February 2021 but has the potential to be renewed for another five years.

Renewing New START is a step officials in Russia have repeatedly said they were ready to take, but the US administration has said it would prefer a new treaty that includes both Russia and China.

