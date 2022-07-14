US Will Not Allow China, Russia to Fill Power Vacuum in Middle East - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The United States will make every effort to avoid creating a power vacuum in the middle East that can be filled by China or Russia, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Our influence in the Middle East ...

There are so many issues at stake. We will continue to lead in the region and not create a vacuum that is filled by China or Russia against the interest of both Israel and the United States," he said while speaking at a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.