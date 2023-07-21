US Will Not Allow China to Win Bids to Rebuild Ukraine After Conflict Ends - US Senator

The United States will not allow China to outbid other countries' efforts to rebuild Ukraine after the conflict there resolves, US Senator Jim Risch said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The United States will not allow China to outbid other countries' efforts to rebuild Ukraine after the conflict there resolves, US Senator Jim Risch said on Friday.

"It's going to take a lot of money to rebuild Ukraine," Risch said during an Aspen Security Forum panel. "The Chinese are licking their chops because they think that the cash that's there, they're going to get their hands on it because they can outbid anybody, but we're not going to let that happen."

Russia should pay the price for rebuilding Ukraine, Risch said.

However, the lawmaker noted that Russia could not foot the entire bill.

Risch dismissed concerns that forcing Russia to pay to rebuild Ukraine could lead to future tensions and conflict, instead arguing that individuals involved in Russia's special military operation should face prosecution.

Risch said he is "tired" of hearing concerns about escalation between the US and Russia, claiming that failing to escalate could lead to a Ukrainian defeat.