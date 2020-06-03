US Will Not Be Able to Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United States will be unable to stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

When asked if the United States can stop Nord Stream 2, Antonov replied, "If to say it tough and short - no."

In May, US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told the newspaper Handelsblatt that new sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is expected to carry gas from Russia to Europe, could be approved by Congress soon.

German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Adebahr said that the timing for the United States to threaten Nord Stream 2 pipeline with more sanctions is wrong.

In addition, project operator Nord Stream 2 AG said threats to impose sanctions against the pipeline constitute discrimination against European companies.

Last week, the application submitted by Nord Stream 2 AG was rejected by the German Federal Network Agency. Russia, however, has vowed to complete the construction of the pipeline, albeit with a delay.

The Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russia's Gazprom and five European companies. The pipeline will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany through the territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Denmark, Finland, Germany, Russia and Sweden.