US Will Not Be Able To Stop Nord Stream 2 Project - Antonov
Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 10:22 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The United States will be unable to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.
When asked if Washington can stop Nord Stream 2, Antonov replied, "If to say it tough and shortly - no."