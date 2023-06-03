UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Be Deterred By 'Risky' Chinese Intercepts In International Airspace - Austin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 06:10 AM

US Will Not Be Deterred by 'Risky' Chinese Intercepts in International Airspace - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States will not be deterred by China's risky intercept of US aircraft in international airspace, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

"We won't be deterred by dangerous operational behavior at sea or in international airspace," Austin said on Friday.

"The People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to conduct an alarming number of risky intercepts of US and allied aircraft flying lawfully in international airspace. And we've all just clearly seen another troubling case of aggressive and unprofessional flying by the PRC."

On Tuesday, the US Indo-Pacific Command said a Chinese J-16 fighter jet performed an "'unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" while intercepting a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft over the South China Sea last week.

