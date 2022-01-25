US Will Not Be Involved in Normandy Format Meeting Between Russia, Ukraine - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States is not expected to be involved in the upcoming Normandy format meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Paris on Wednesday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said.

"I do not expect any American involvement in that," Price said during a press briefing on Monday. "We do believe that diplomacy is the best path forward and we're prepared to support dialogue and diplomacy that serves to de-escalate tensions, so we are supportive of those efforts that are undertaken on the part of the Russian Federation in good faith."

The Normandy format talks were established on June 6, 2014, when the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine met on the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied forces in Normandy during World War II.

The group was established to discuss paths to resolve the Donbas conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian delegation to the meetings will be represented by Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak. On January 6, Kozak met for consultations with his French and German counterparts in Russia's Arkhangelskoye Palace, during which the sides agreed on the revival of the Normandy format talks.