US Will Not Condemn Greece for Violating Turkish Airspace, Urges Respect - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) The US government has avoided issuing any condemnation of around 30 violations of Turkey's air space by Greek military aircraft but has just called on all countries to respect each other's sovereignty in the skies, a State Department official said on Monday.

"The sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected," the State Department official said in a statement. "We encourage all countries to respect the sovereign airspace of other countries and to operate state aircraft with due regard for the safety of navigation of civil aircraft.

"

Where disagreements exist over the limits of a country's territorial airspace, the US government urged coordination and discussion, not actions that could lead to deadly accidents, the official also said.

Last week, Greek aircraft reportedly infringed Turkish airspace about 30 times. In tensions lasting over the past decade, Greeks claim their territorial waters is 6 nautical miles and that their airspace in regions adjacent to Turkey is 10 nautical miles.