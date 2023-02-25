US Will Not Disclose Number Of Drones Being Sent To Ukraine In New Aid Package - Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The United States will not disclose how many drones are being sent to Ukraine under the new $2 billion security assistance package, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.
"Because I'm sure that's information that the adversary would absolutely love to have," Ryder said during a press briefing.