US Will Not Discuss Russian Security Proposal Without European Allies - White House

Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:01 PM

The Biden administration has seen Russia's newly unveiled proposals for European security but will not hold any talks on the ideas until it consults with its European allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Biden administration has seen Russia's newly unveiled proposals for European security but will not hold any talks on the ideas until it consults with its European allies, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We have seen the Russian proposals, we're discussing them with our European allies and partners," Psaki said when asked for a reaction to Russia's readiness to hold talks on the ideas as early as Saturday. "I will note that there will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners."

