US Will Not Ease Sanctions On Iran Ahead Of P5+1 Talks - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The United States has no plans to ease sanctions imposed on Iran ahead of the anticipated talks on reinstating the nuclear agreement, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

"We don't anticipate taking additional steps, as in snapback - snapping back of sanctions in advance of that.  This is about having a conversation about the path forward," Psaki said during a press briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, the United States accepted an invitation from the European Union to attend a meeting of the P5+1 group - consisting of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States plus Germany - with Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran's nuclear program.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly vowed the United States would resume obligations under the nuclear agreement, abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump, once Iran returns into compliance.

More Stories From World

