US Will Not End War in Yemen by Blaming Iran for Everything - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the United States would not be able to stop the war in Yemen by blaming Iran for everything.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind these attacks.

"US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won't end disaster," Zarif said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has called Pompeo's allegations false.

Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.