UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Not End War In Yemen By Blaming Iran For Everything - Zarif

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

US Will Not End War in Yemen by Blaming Iran for Everything - Zarif

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the United States would not be able to stop the war in Yemen by blaming Iran for everything.

Drone attacks caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh.

The Yemeni Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind these attacks.

"US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won't end disaster," Zarif said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has called Pompeo's allegations false.

Houthi rebels regularly conduct drone attacks on facilities in Saudi Arabia, which has been providing air support to Yemen's internationally recognized government in its fight against Houthis since spring 2015.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Twitter Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Lead United States Saudi Arabia Sunday 2015 Government Weapon Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

2 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

32 minutes ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah, Tajikistan Chambers explore investment co ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Startup Hub launches 4th networking series

1 hour ago

C4IR UAE, World Economic Forum launch blockchain a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.