US Will Not Engage in Dangerous Nuclear War Rhetoric - Defense Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The United States will not engage in dangerous nuclear weapons rhetoric as no one wants to see a nuclear war that cannot be won, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"That kind of rhetoric (on behalf of Russia) is very dangerous and unhelpful.

Nobody wants to see a nuclear war happen. It's a war that, you know, all sides lose, and so rattling of sabers and dangerous rhetoric is clearly unhelpful and something that we won't engage in," Austin said during a press conference after the ministerial meeting on Ukraine by allied and partner nations at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.