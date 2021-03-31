UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Extend Sanctions Relief For 9 Companies In Belarus - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The United States has decided it will not renew the sanctions relief measure for nine companies in Belarus ahead of its expiration on April 26, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Department is unable to recommend another extension at this time, particularly in light of the sense of Congress expressed in the 2020 Belarus Sovereignty and Democracy Act. The current extension will expire on April 26," Price said. "This step is reversible, and we call on Belarusian authorities to take steps to allow us to do just that."

