US Will Not Extend Sanctions Relief for 9 Companies in Belarus - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The United States has decided it will not renew the sanctions relief measure for nine companies in Belarus ahead of its expiration on April 26, US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"The Department is unable to recommend another extension at this time, particularly in light of the sense of Congress expressed in the 2020 Belarus Sovereignty and Democracy Act. The current extension will expire on April 26," Price said. "This step is reversible, and we call on Belarusian authorities to take steps to allow us to do just that."

To reverse the decision, Belarus should fully and unconditionally release all political prisoners and cease all violence perpetrated by the authorities against its people, Price said.

Also, Belarus authorities should come into a meaningful dialogue with the opposition leaders under the auspices of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, resulting in free and fair elections with independent observation, the spokesman added.

The license, which was extended in October, allowed the entities, including Belarusian Oil Trade House, Belneftekhim, Belneftekhim USA, Belshina, Grodno Azot, Grodno Khimvolokno, Lakokraska, Naftan, and Polotsk Steklovolokno, to engage with American businesses without violating US sanctions that were imposed on Belarus in 2016.