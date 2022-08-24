UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Facilitate Evacuation Of American Citizens From Ukraine - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States is not going to facilitate the evacuation of US citizens in Ukraine as Russia is allegedly preparing to attack civilian targets in the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

"We're not going to be facilitating the movement of American citizens inside Ukraine. We have warned for months and months that they should not be there. If anybody did remain, now's the time to start making your plans to get out of the country," Kirby said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Kiev issued a security alert urging Americans to leave Ukraine as soon as possible after the State Department claimed Russia was preparing to strike civilian targets.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly denied targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly said that the special operation it launched in Ukraine, which is in its sixth month, seeks to solely destroy the country's military infrastructure and that civilians are not in danger.

More Stories From World

