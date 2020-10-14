MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The United States will not receive from Russia any agreement on strategic offensive arms, "timed to coincide with their elections," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on a statement of US President's special envoy for arms control, Marshall Billingslea.

Earlier in the day, Billingslea said that Washington was hoping to receive from Moscow a signal of consent to the proposed nuclear arms deal in the coming days.

"If the Americans need to report to their superiors something which they allegedly agreed with Russia before their election, then they will not get it," Ryabkov said.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3.