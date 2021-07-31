US Will Not Head Toward Another COVID Lockdown Despite Delta Surge - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) The Biden Administration does not plan to introduce a new range of the coronavirus lockdown measures despite the recent surge of cases of the Delta variant, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"We have the tools in our tool belt to fight this [Delta] variant, and we are not going to head towards a lockdown. We want to make sure that we're doing everything that we can, because after passing the historic rescue plan, we have the resources to make sure that [lockdown] does not happen," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.