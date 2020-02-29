UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US 'will Not Hesitate To Nullify' Agreement If Taliban Break Deal: Pentagon Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

US 'will not hesitate to nullify' agreement if Taliban break deal: Pentagon chief

The United States "will not hesitate to nullify" its historic deal with the Taliban if the insurgents renege on their security guarantees and commitment to hold talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The United States "will not hesitate to nullify" its historic deal with the Taliban if the insurgents renege on their security guarantees and commitment to hold talks with the Afghan government, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday.

His comments came as the US signed an accord with the Taliban in Doha, laying out a timetable for a full troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months as it seeks an exit from its longest-ever war.

But on a visit to Kabul, Esper warned that "should the Taliban fail to honour their commitments they will forfeit their chance to sit with fellow Afghans and deliberate on the future of their country.""Moreover the United States would not hesitate to nullify the agreement," he added.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Visit Doha United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dacoit killed in encounter in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Civil defence importance has increased in today's ..

2 minutes ago

More than 200,000 hit by Congo floods

2 minutes ago

UN Calls for Continuation of Reduced Violence in A ..

10 minutes ago

Woman commits suicide in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

US, Taliban to swap prisoners ahead of intra-Afgha ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.