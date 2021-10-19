US Will Not Join Moscow Talks on Afghanistan This Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The United States will not participate in the "Troika Plus" meeting in Moscow this week due to logistical difficulties, State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We will not participate in the Moscow talks. The Troika Plus has been an effective, a constructive forum.

We look forward to engaging in that forum going forward, but we're not in a position to take part this week ... It's just logistically difficult for us to take part this week," Price said.

The Troika Plus format consists of Russia, China, the US and Pakistan. Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Friday that the goal of the talks was to work out a common position on the changing situation in Afghanistan. The meeting is scheduled for October 19.