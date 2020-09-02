UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Joint WHO Effort To Develop Global COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 02:00 AM

US Will Not Joint WHO Effort to Develop Global COVID-19 Vaccine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Trump administration will not join a global program to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine in part because it is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

More than 170 countries are holding discussions to set up a COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (Covax) Facility to accelerate the development and testing of a new vaccine and manufacture and deliver it to the most at risk sectors in every nation, the report said.

The plan is spearheaded by the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the Gavi vaccine alliance and it is supported by Japan and Germany and the European Commission, the report added.

Washington pulled out of the WHO earlier this year after claiming the body helped China conceal information about the origins of COVID-19. The WHO said its January 30 emergency declaration gave the United States sufficient time to prepare while Beijing has said it has been transparent about the details of the virus's origins.

