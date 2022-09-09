UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Leave 'European Friends' Out In Cold Amid Energy Crisis - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

US Will Not Leave 'European Friends' Out in Cold Amid Energy Crisis - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States will not leave its European allies out in the cold amid the energy crisis caused by sanctions on Russian supplies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"While the costs of standing up to the Kremlin's aggression are high, the costs of standing down would be even higher .

.. We won't leave our European friends out in the cold," he said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

