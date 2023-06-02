UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Leave 'Vacuum' For Strategic Competitors In Middle East - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM

US Will Not Leave 'Vacuum' for Strategic Competitors in Middle East - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States will remain engaged in the middle East region so as not to leave a vacuum for strategic competitors to fill, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Arabian Peninsula Affairs Daniel Benaim said on Friday.

"We will not leave a vacuum for our strategic competitors in this region," Benaim said during a press briefing.

The statement comes ahead of a trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Saudi Arabia from June 6-8, during which he will meet with Saudi leadership on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues.

Blinken will also participate in a US-Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting, as well as a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat the Islamic State terror group (ISIS, banned in Russia).

The coalition meeting will be attended by several non-member Central Asian states, Deputy Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ian McCary said.

The US engages countries including Saudi Arabia on issues related to Russia and China, Benaim said. The Biden administration aims to present the better option to the region instead of forcing countries to choose between the US and its competitors, Benaim said.

