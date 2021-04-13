UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Let Nord Stream 2 Get In Way Of Relationship With Berlin - Defense Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 03:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States is not going to let the issue of the Nord Stream 2 project get in a way with Washington's "tremendous" relationship with Berlin, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday.

"On the issue of Nord Stream, we've expressed our opposition to this deal and the influence that it will actually give Russia, but we're not going to let that issue get in the way of the tremendous relationship that we have with the country of Germany, so we're going to continue to work with Germany and the rest of our allies in the region to strengthen our alliances and continue to move forward," Austin said at a press conference following a meeting with German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

