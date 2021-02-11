UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Let Yemen's Houthis 'Off The Hook' For Recent Attacks - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Will Not Let Yemen's Houthis 'Off The Hook' for Recent Attacks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Yemen's Houthi leaders will be wrong to think the Biden administration will ignore their recent attacks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Houthi leadership will find themselves sorely mistaken if they think this administration is going to let off the pressure, is going to let them off the hook for the reprehensible conduct that they continue to undertake," Price said in a press briefing.

