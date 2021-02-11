(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Yemen's Houthi leaders will be wrong to think the Biden administration will ignore their recent attacks, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Houthi leadership will find themselves sorely mistaken if they think this administration is going to let off the pressure, is going to let them off the hook for the reprehensible conduct that they continue to undertake," Price said in a press briefing.

Price added that the Biden administration will have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition operating in Yemen said a civilian plane at Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia caught fire as a result of an attack carried out by the Houthi movement.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria responded by saying the opposition movement hit warplane airfields at the Abha airport via four drones on Wednesday afternoon and the strike "was accurate.

"

President Joe Biden has suspended arms sales to Riyadh and reportedly informed Congress it would remove the Houthis from the US foreign terrorist organizations list as part of a US diplomatic effort to end the war in Yemen.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels since 2014. A coalition of states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military operation to support the internationally recognized Hadi government in 2015. The Houthis continue to maintain control over a vast part in the north of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.