UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Lift Russian Sanctions Despite Further Developments - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 04:40 PM

US Will Not Lift Russian Sanctions Despite Further Developments - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States will not lift sanctions against Russia regardless of how events will develop in the future because there is a consensus in Washington on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"It is clear that the United States, where there is an inter-party anti-Russian consensus, will not lift sanctions regardless of further developments," Ryabkov said said at the Valdai discussion club.

The diplomat added that it cannot be ruled out that the United States will want to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and initiate new expulsions of Russian diplomats.

"It cannot be ruled out that the US will risk lowering the level of diplomatic presence or carrying out new mass expulsions. However, we hope that a sense of self-preservation should still be present," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

13 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.