US Will Not Lift Russian Sanctions Despite Further Developments - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States will not lift sanctions against Russia regardless of how events will develop in the future because there is a consensus in Washington on this issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"It is clear that the United States, where there is an inter-party anti-Russian consensus, will not lift sanctions regardless of further developments," Ryabkov said said at the Valdai discussion club.

The diplomat added that it cannot be ruled out that the United States will want to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Moscow and initiate new expulsions of Russian diplomats.

"It cannot be ruled out that the US will risk lowering the level of diplomatic presence or carrying out new mass expulsions. However, we hope that a sense of self-preservation should still be present," Ryabkov said.