US Will Not Lift Taliban Sanctions If Afghans' Rights Violated Under Their Rule - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United States will not lift sanctions on the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) if they violate human rights and support terrorist groups in Afghanistan after taking the power, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

According to the 2020 agreement with the Taliban, the US pledged to initiate an administrative review of the sanctions against Taliban members.

"The Taliban ... if its leading the government in Afghanistan, assistance from the international community, support from the international community, none of that would be forthcoming; sanctions won't be lifted, their ability to travel won't happen if they are not sustaining the basic rights of the Afghan people and if they revert to supporting or harboring terrorists," Blinken said.