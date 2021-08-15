UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Lift Taliban Sanctions If Afghans' Rights Violated Under Their Rule - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:10 PM

US Will Not Lift Taliban Sanctions If Afghans' Rights Violated Under Their Rule - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The United States will not lift sanctions on the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) if they violate human rights and support terrorist groups in Afghanistan after taking the power, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday.

According to the 2020 agreement with the Taliban, the US pledged to initiate an administrative review of the sanctions against Taliban members.

"The Taliban ... if its leading the government in Afghanistan, assistance from the international community, support from the international community, none of that would be forthcoming; sanctions won't be lifted, their ability to travel won't happen if they are not sustaining the basic rights of the Afghan people and if they revert to supporting or harboring terrorists," Blinken said. 

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia United States Sunday 2020 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capa ..

UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 60% operating capacity

41 minutes ago
 Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s large ..

Sharjah Book Authority launches world&#039;s largest cultural campaign to promot ..

56 minutes ago
 UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance se ..

UPS expands onsite fleet of e-cycles to enhance services at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

Ajman Crown Prince lauds UAE-Estonia relations

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.