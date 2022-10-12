UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Make Imminent Decision On Saudi Arabia Arms Sales Ban - Sullivan

October 12, 2022

US President Biden will not make an imminent decision on whether to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ group's move last week to cut oil production, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday

"There is not an imminent decision that has to be made on the question of arm sales," Sullivan told reporters. "But that is something that (Biden) will be looking at, along with everything else in the relationship."

More Stories From World

