US Will Not Make Imminent Decision on Saudi Arabia Arms Sales Ban - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Biden will not make an imminent decision on whether to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia following the OPEC+ group's move last week to cut oil production, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

"There is not an imminent decision that has to be made on the question of arm sales," Sullivan told reporters. "But that is something that (Biden) will be looking at, along with everything else in the relationship."