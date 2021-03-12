US Will Not Offer Unilateral Gestures, Incentives to Induce Iran to Negotiate - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The United States will not offer unilateral gestures or incentives to Iran to return to negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"We will not offer any unilateral gestures or incentives to induce the Iranians to come to the negotiation table," Price said during a press briefing.

Tehran's returning to negotiation and full compliance with the agreement is the mandatory condition for negotiation, he added.

Washington stands on the position of compliance for compliance, Price noted.

"If Iran returns to its full compliance with the JCPOA, the United States would do the same," he said. "That would be a necessary but insufficient development."

Price said Iran also needs to address all other areas of concerns with its behavior.

The Biden administration has vowed to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and use it as the basis for further negotiations on the outstanding issues concerning Iran's ballistic missile program and its support for militant proxies across the middle East.