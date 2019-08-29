UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Not 'Overreact' To N. Korea Missile Tests, Diplomatic Efforts To Continue - Esper

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The United States will not overreact to North Korea's recent short-range ballistic missile tests and will continue to keep the door open to diplomacy, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a Pentagon briefing on Wednesday.

"We are concerned about their short-range ballistic missile tests ... but on the other hand we're not going to overreact," Esper said. "We want to take a measured response and make sure we don't close the door to diplomacy."

On Saturday, North Korea conducted two launches of what appeared to be short-range ballistic missiles, firing them in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

These were first launches after the United States and South Korea completed their joint exercises from August 5-20. The drills drew sharp criticism from North Korea.

President Donald Trump earlier this month said North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised him to stop launching missiles and expressed his desire to meet once the US-South Korean training exercises were completed.

