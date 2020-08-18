UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Permit China Vetoing Arms Control Engagement With Russia - Billingslea

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:41 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The United States will not allow China to derail the nuclear arms control engagement with Russia by refusing to join the negotiations, US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea told reporters on Tuesday.

"The United States and Russia are the great powers here.

We're going to continue to talk to one another. We're not going to allow China to exercise a veto over our relationship," Billingslea said in response to a question about whether China's refusal to join the negotiations will doom any Russia-US arms control engagement efforts.

The United States has said throughout the nuclear arms control negotiations that any new reached agreement must be multilateral and include China.

