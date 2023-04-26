UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Place Nuclear Arms On Korean Peninsula, Nuclear Subs Will Visit Ports - Biden

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2023 | 11:35 PM

The United States will not station nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula but its nuclear submarines may make port visits, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The United States will not station nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula but its nuclear submarines may make port visits, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"We are not going to be stationing nuclear weapons on the peninsula, but we will have port visits of nuclear submarines and things like that," Biden said during a press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The two presidents announced the United States' and South Korea's intention to bolster extended deterrence against alleged threats from North Korea, including regular deployment of US strategic assets to the area.

