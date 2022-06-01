US Will Not Press Ukraine to Make Any Territorial Concessions to Russia - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The United States will not push Ukraine either in private or public to make any territorial concessions to Russia because Moscow has allegedly not shown any interest in good-faith negotiations with Kiev to end the ongoing conflict, a senior US administration official told reporters on a conference call.

"The Russians have actually shown no interest in good-faith negotiations so far and so we will not pressure the Ukrainian government in private or in public to make any territorial concessions," the official said on Tuesday.