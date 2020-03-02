(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US military contemplates providing additional humanitarian aid to affected people in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, but will not provide air support to Turkey during its military operations there, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Monday

"No," Esper told reporters in response to a question whether the United States will provide air cover for Turkey's military operations in Idlib. "I should add that the United States is looking at providing increased humanitarian aid for the persons in Syria."

Esper also said he discussed the matter with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.