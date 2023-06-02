US Will Not Provide Russia With Telemetric Info on ICBM, SLBM Launches - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The United States will not be providing Russia with telemetric information on launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) in response to Moscow's suspension of the treaty, the Department of State said on Thursday.

"The United States will not be providing telemetric information on launches of U.S. ICBMs and SLBMs," the statement said.