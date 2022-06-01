UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Provide Weapons To Ukraine Allowing Kiev To Attack Russia - Envoy To UN

US Will Not Provide Weapons to Ukraine Allowing Kiev to Attack Russia - Envoy to UN

The United States will not provide Ukraine with long-range weapons that will allow Kiev to attack Russia, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States will not provide Ukraine with long-range weapons that will allow Kiev to attack Russia, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We're not providing any weapons that will allow the Ukrainians to attack Russia from inside of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said during a press conference.

