US Will Not Provide Weapons to Ukraine Allowing Kiev to Attack Russia - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The United States will not provide Ukraine with long-range weapons that will allow Kiev to attack Russia, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We're not providing any weapons that will allow the Ukrainians to attack Russia from inside of Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield said during a press conference.