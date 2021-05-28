(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United States will not rejoin the Open Skies treaty, citing concerns over Russian non-compliance with the accord as a reason for the departure, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

" In concluding its review of the treaty, the United States therefore does not intend to seek to rejoin [Open Skies treaty], given Russia's failure to take any actions to return to compliance," the spokesperson said.

The State Department said Russia's behavior, including its actions toward Ukraine, are not indicative of a partner ready to commit to confidence-building effort.

The Open Skies treaty established surveillance flights over participant countries so that all parties can gain mutual confidence by having open access to information about military forces.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that US officials had formally notified them of the United States intention not to return to the treaty.