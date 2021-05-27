US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia - Reports

The Biden administration has informed Russia that it has no intent to return the United States in the Open Skies treaty, which provided surveillance flights in both countries, the Associated Press reported on Thursday

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman informed Russia on Thursday that the United States has no plans to re-enter the agreement the former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from, the report said.