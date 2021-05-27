UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Rejoin 'Open Skies' Treaty With Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:45 PM

The Biden administration has informed Russia that it has no intent to return the United States in the Open Skies treaty, which provided surveillance flights in both countries, the Associated Press reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The Biden administration has informed Russia that it has no intent to return the United States in the Open Skies treaty, which provided surveillance flights in both countries, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman informed Russia on Thursday that the United States has no plans to re-enter the agreement the former President Donald Trump had withdrawn from, the report said.

