US Will Not Relent In Efforts To Bring Whelan, Other Detained Americans Home - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

US Will Not Relent in Efforts to Bring Whelan, Other Detained Americans Home - Blinken

The United States will not stop its efforts to bring Paul Whelan along with other Americans detained in Russia home, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday.

"While we celebrate Brittney's release, Paul Whelan and his family continue to suffer needlessly. Despite our ceaseless efforts, the Russian Government has not yet been willing to bring a long overdue end to his wrongful detention," Blinken said. "Nevertheless, we will not relent in our efforts to bring Paul and all other U.S. nationals held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad home to their loved ones where they belong."

