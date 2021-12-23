US Will Not Respond In Public To All Russian Proposals, Moscow Understands - Official
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 11:04 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States will not respond in public to all of Russia's security proposals related to the alleged escalation of Russian military activity near Ukraine's border, a senior US administration official said on Thursday.
"We are not going to respond to every proposal or comments that have been made including from the Russian president and I think our approach is understood to the Russians in this regard," the US official said during a conference call with reporters. "There are some issues that Russia has raised that we believe we can discuss and others they know very well we will never agree to."