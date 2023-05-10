UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Send Long-Range Missiles To Kiev As UK Planning Deliveries - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

US Will Not Send Long-Range Missiles to Kiev as UK Planning Deliveries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has no plans to send long-range missiles to Ukraine, hoping that the United Kingdom's intention to transfer such weapons would help Washington to avoid criticism amid calls for boosting arms deliveries to Kiev, including the MGM-140 ATACMS surface-to-surface missiles, Politico reported.

The US is expected to continue providing the MIM-104 Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, ammunition and armored vehicles, the report said.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that London was planning to send missiles with a range of 300 kilometers (200 miles) to Kiev on the condition that they would be used only for hitting targets on the territory of Ukraine.

The report was based on an International Fund for Ukraine procurement notice.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with different types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

