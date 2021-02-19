US Will Not Send Vaccines to Developing Countries Until Internal Demand Met - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Washington is focused on vaccinating its own citizens and will not supply developing countries with coronavirus vaccines until the United States has enough doses for itself, President Joe Biden's administration said.

Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times that Europe and the US should donate as many as five percent of their vaccines to developing countries, where vaccination campaigns had just begun.

"Our current focus is on vaccinating Americans, getting shots in arms here," an official told journalists at a briefing, as quoted by FT.

Another official said that Biden had asked to study ways to donate vaccines to other countries "once there is a sufficient supply."

At the same time, the US will give $2 billion to the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative right now and another $2 billion within the next two years, according to the second official.