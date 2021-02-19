UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Will Not Send Vaccines To Developing Countries Until Internal Demand Met - Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

US Will Not Send Vaccines to Developing Countries Until Internal Demand Met - Officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Washington is focused on vaccinating its own citizens and will not supply developing countries with coronavirus vaccines until the United States has enough doses for itself, President Joe Biden's administration said.

Earlier in the week, French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times that Europe and the US should donate as many as five percent of their vaccines to developing countries, where vaccination campaigns had just begun.

"Our current focus is on vaccinating Americans, getting shots in arms here," an official told journalists at a briefing, as quoted by FT.

Another official said that Biden had asked to study ways to donate vaccines to other countries "once there is a sufficient supply."

At the same time, the US will give $2 billion to the World Health Organization-led COVAX international distribution initiative right now and another $2 billion within the next two years, according to the second official.

Related Topics

World Europe Washington Same United States Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

3 minutes ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

21 minutes ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

28 minutes ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

30 minutes ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

8 minutes ago

Efforts afoot to revive sports at school level, sa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.