US Will Not Share COVID-19 Vaccines Until All Americans Get Shots - Reports

US Will Not Share COVID-19 Vaccines Until All Americans Get Shots - Reports

The United States does not consider it possible to share its coronavirus vaccine stockpile with others, including low-income countries, until all Americans receive vaccine shots, Politico reported, citing a White House official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The United States does not consider it possible to share its coronavirus vaccine stockpile with others, including low-income countries, until all Americans receive vaccine shots, Politico reported, citing a White House official.

The news broke as Biden prepares to join the virtual G7 summit on Friday, where the leaders are planning to focus on the pandemic and address the inequitable distribution of vaccines. The US president is expected to formally announce a $4 billion donation to the COVAX facility, the global vaccine procurement pool that his administration joined in a reversal of Donald Trump policies, to help low-income countries.

"While we're not able to share vaccine doses at this time, while we're focused on American vaccinations and getting shots into arms here, we're working hard to support COVAX strengthen global vaccination around the world, and determining the timeline for when we will have a sufficient supply in the United States and be able to donate surplus vaccines," the official said in a call on Thursday.

Biden earlier suggested that all Americans could be offered COVID-19 vaccines by August.

According to the United Nations, over 130 countries have not yet received a single coronavirus dose. A handful of 10 countries, meanwhile, account for 75 percent of all administered shots.

