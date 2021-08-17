US Will Not Support Afghan Govt. That Harbors Terrorists, Violates Rights - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The United States will not support a new Afghan government by the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) if they harbor terrorists and refuse to protect the basic rights of the Afghan people, US State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters.

"The fact is that a future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people, that doesn't harbor terrorists, and that protects the basic rights of its people including the basic, fundamental rights of half of its population - its women and girls - that is a government that we would be able to work with," Price said during a press briefing on Monday. "We are not going to support a government that does not do that."