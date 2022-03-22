UrduPoint.com

US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resolution On Ukraine - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:35 PM

US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resolution on Ukraine - Envoy to UN

The United States will not support Russia's humanitarian resolution on Ukraine, US Envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States will not support Russia's humanitarian resolution on Ukraine, US Envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"The is no (US) support for that resolution," she said.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Ukraine Russia United States

Recent Stories

Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Eme ..

Stabbing Attack in Israel Kills 1, Injures 3 - Emergency Medical Service

2 minutes ago
 12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer ..

12 accused arrested for allegedly killing laborer in marriage hall

2 minutes ago
 Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where To ..

Russia Never Shelled Ukrainian Facilities Where Toxic Materials Stored - Polyans ..

2 minutes ago
 AJK President, PM pay homage to founders, activist ..

AJK President, PM pay homage to founders, activists of Pakistan movement

2 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw i ..

PTI Lawyers Wing Punjab demands SCBA to withdraw its petition

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Irrigation Minister's message on World Water ..

Sindh Irrigation Minister's message on World Water Day

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>