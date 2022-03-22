US Will Not Support Russia's Humanitarian Resolution On Ukraine - Envoy To UN
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2022 | 10:35 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States will not support Russia's humanitarian resolution on Ukraine, US Envoy to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.
"The is no (US) support for that resolution," she said.