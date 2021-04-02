UrduPoint.com
US Will Not Take Part In JCPOA Joint Commission Talks On April 6 - Zarif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The United States will not take part in the meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Vienna will host on April 6, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

"At virtual JCPOA JC [joint commission] meeting, Iran & EU/E3+2 agreed to resume in-person talks in Vienna next Tues [Tuesday]. Aim: Rapidly finalize sanction-lifting & nuclear measures for choreographed removal of all sanctions, followed by Iran ceasing remedial measures. No Iran-US meeting. Unnecessary," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

