US Will Not Withdraw From Syria Under Biden Administration- Syrian Democratic Council

Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:19 PM

The United States will not pull out its military from Syria under the Biden Administration, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The United States will not pull out its military from Syria under the Biden Administration, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) head Ilham Ehmed told reporters on Friday.

"Under this Administration, what I have heard from top officials is that there will be no withdrawal under this administration," Ehmed said.

