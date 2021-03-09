US Will Offer $250Mln in Grants to Localities to Ensure Health Literacy - Harris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The US Federal government will provide $250 million in grants to 73 local communities to help them ensure health literacy, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday.

"Our administration will offer $250 million in grants for localities to partner with community organizations on health literacy," Harris said during a virtual meeting of the National League of Cities' Congressional City Conference.

Harris pointed out that the Biden administration plans to fund 30 projects in urban communities and 43 projects in rural areas.

"Our goal is to provide underserved communities with the information they need to stay safe," she said.

All interested parties should apply for grants by April 20 at the website minorityhealth.hhs.gov, Harris added.

The Biden administration is currently working on the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which is set to provide $1,400 checks to most Americans as well as grants for small businesses.